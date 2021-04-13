Spurs transfer news: The two conditions that Levy will sell Harry Kane under

Journalist David Ornstein has reported two conditions that will be crucial to Spurs selling Harry Kane this summer.

With Tottenham currently sitting eighth in the Premier League, it's safe to say that Spurs' season hasn't gone according to plan.

It's previously been reported that Tottenham talisman Kane wants to depart the north London club, as numerous rumours have circulated regarding where he will move to.

Ornstein has shed some light on the situation and suggested that two main conditions will need to be met if the club allow Kane to leave this summer.

What are the two main conditions?

The Tottenham chairman is reportedly not willing to sell Kane to another Premier League club under any circumstances, as per The Athletic.

Furthermore, Spurs apparently value the striker at £120m. According to the report, Manchester United are interested in the Englishman but are unwilling to meet this valuation.

How has Kane performed this season?

Although Spurs have somewhat struggled this season, this hasn't stopped Kane from finding the back of the net, which makes you wonder what situation Tottenham would be in without their chief goalscorer.

So far this season, Kane has provided the Lilywhites with 32 goal contributions across 29 appearances. The striker leads the Premier League for both goals and assists this year.

At 27, he is yet to win a major trophy and will reportedly push for a summer exit if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League.

1 of 15 Which Tottenham manager signed Luka Modric? Harry Redknapp Mauricio Pochettino Andre Villas-Boas Juande Ramos

Who could realistically acquire Kane?

Given Levy's stance, a move abroad appears to be the only option.

According to 90min, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Kane's services, and such a move would see the England skipper reunited with former Spurs boss PSG.

Of course, you can never dismiss Barcelona and Real Madrid such is their historic pulling power and Levy has a strong relationship with the latter club, having previously sold them Gareth Bale and Luka Modric in major deals.

That being said, both clubs have some pretty big debt problems.



The other obvious suggestion is Bayern Munich but having already ruled themselves out of signing Erling Haaland, a move for an older striker in Kane doesn't seem too likely either.

News Now - Sport News