Tyson Fury has flown out to Las Vegas to train for his heavyweight unification fight with Anthony Joshua.

Fury will square off against fellow British heavyweight Joshua this summer and could walk away with the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts if "The Gypsy King" comes out on top in their undisputed world title fight.

The WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion tipped the scales at 273 pounds - just three pounds short of his heaviest weight - ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

He has stayed active during lockdown by keeping fit at his home in Morecambe and looks to be in great shape ahead of his highly-anticipated bout.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), 32, will soon head up to the Kronk Gym and reunite with head trainer SugarHill Steward after setting up camp in Sin City.

When he arrived at his US promoter Top Rank's private gym in Las Vegas, local trainer and cutman Jorge Capetillo was there to greet him warmly.

"I'm so blessed today, look who's back," Capetillo said in a clip which was posted on social media before proceeding to put Fury through his paces inside the ring on his first day back at work.

The 32-year-old has been training alongside undefeated featherweight Isaac Lowe and fellow heavyweight Joseph Parker, who faces Derek Chisora in a grudge match in London on May 1.

Fury has previously stated that he has no plans to fight in the UK again and hinted he intends to finish his career in Las Vegas.

“I won’t ever box here again. Finished. Superstar of world boxing is not going to box in a small hall show somewhere," he told iFL TV.

"My home city is Vegas. I've had my last three fights there.

"My last four fights have been California, Staples Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, T-Mobile Arena, MGM, they've all been over there.

"So I intend to stay there and end my career over there.”

