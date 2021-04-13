WrestleMania 37 saw eight titles on the line over both nights, with five changing hands. Both Women's Championships, as well as mid-card titles, the Intercontinental Championship and United States Title and the RAW Tag Team Championships have new champions at the helm.

Of these title changes, arguably the US Title changing hands was the biggest surprise. Riddle, who only won the belt at Elimination Chamber in February, was beaten by Sheamus via a vicious Brogue Kick off a flip.

The Original Bro captured the US Championship at the penultimate pay-per-view before 'Mania in a triple-threat match against then champion Bobby Lashley and John Morrison.

However, Morrison was never actually meant to be part of the match, the third man involved in the bout was scheduled as Keith Lee. The Limitless One has not been on WWE TV since before the Chamber event due to injury.

Sheamus picked up his third US Title at The Show of Shows in a good match with Riddle. The Irishman was throwing it back to 2012, with WrestleMania 28 themed attire - the same year he won the World Heavyweight Championship from Daniel Bryan in 18 seconds.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio explained the reason for The Celtic Warrior winning the belt from The Original Bro, mentioning Riddle was never meant to be champion in the first place, the plan was for Lee to have the belt.

“Riddle was never supposed to be champion," he said.

"They had to do it because Keith Lee was supposed to win it, for whatever the reason is, was pulled."

"They had to get the belt off Lashley because they were giving the WWE Title to him. It was one of those situations.

"They couldn’t give it to Morrison because Morrison was in the Bad Bunny angle. Riddle got the belt because there’s no other choice so this rectifies it.”

It will be interesting to see what is next for Sheamus and the US Title.

