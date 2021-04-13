Everton eye Blackburn forward Adam Armstrong - The Verdict

Blackburn Rovers goalscorer Adam Armstrong is reportedly being tracked by Premier League side Everton, according to Football Insider.

Armstrong has been in lethal form for the Rovers so far this season, as he has converted 21 goals in 35 Championship appearances.

However, it now appears that the striker could potentially be making the leap from the second tier to the English top-flight.

Football Insider has reported that Everton are interested in Armstrong and sent scouts to watch the goalscorer in Blackburn's Easter Monday clash with Bournemouth.

The Toffees are reportedly on the hunt for a new striker and won't be offering Josh King a new deal when his contract expires in the summer.

Everton will be left with just one recognised front-man in the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin should the Norwegian international depart Goodison Park.

But is Armstrong ready to make the leap to the Premier League and replicate his goal-scoring form under Carlo Ancelotti? Would he be a good signing for the Merseysiders?

GIVEMESPORT writers Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Josh Cole have their say below...

Sam Brookes

"Is Armstrong ready to make the step up to the Premier League? Absolutely.

"Over the past year, we have seen him serve his apprenticeship in the Championship, and he now deserves his chance to show what he can do in the top-flight.

"Armstrong has already scored more goals this season than Patrick Bamford did for Leeds in the second tier last year. We have all seen how Bamford has adapted to the Premier League in 2020/21, finding the net on 14 occasions.

"Ollie Watkins is another prime example of flourishing in England’s top division after playing in the lower leagues. Last year, he hit 25 goals for Brentford, and now he has notched 12 for Aston Villa in the Premier League and just scored on his international debut.

"Why can’t that be Armstrong in 2021/22? Opportunity knocks. Let’s see if he can take it."

Josh Cole

"Although Calvert-Lewin is having a superb campaign for Everton in the Premier League, it could be argued that Ancelotti's side may be able to reach new heights if they draft in some much-needed competition for the England international.

"Having produced a host of fantastic displays in the Championship for Blackburn this season, Armstrong looks as if he is ready to have another crack at the Premier League and thus Everton ought to be considering a move for him.

"Whilst Calvert-Lewin is a physical striker who is extremely effective when it comes to winning aerial battles, Armstrong would add a completely different dimension to the Toffees' attack as he has shown at Ewood Park that he is more than capable of playing a role in the club's link-up play.

"As well as producing an impressive pass success rate of 75.7%, the former Newcastle man currently averages 1.2 successful dribbles per match which is the third-highest total produced by a Blackburn player this season.

"If Armstrong continues to deliver the goods in the coming weeks, Everton's Director of Football Marcel Brands must make a move for him."

1 of 15 Kevin Mirallas Gaziantep Fenerbahce Royal Antwerp Anderlecht

Jonathan Gorrie



"The pulling power of Carlo Ancelotti should surely have Farhad Moshiri looking in more ambitious markets.

"That's not to do a disservice to Armstrong, who has proven prolific since leaving Newcastle for Blackburn, but Everton's lack of a genuinely top class foil for Dominic Calvet-Lewin has been painfully evident this season. Even then, it's hard to suggest it is the supporting cast that is the issue.

"Both James Rodriguez and Richarlison have chipped in with six apiece and Gylfi Sigurdsson has bagged four, so it appears as if Everton need a bridge between Calvert-Lewin and the rest of the squad.

"Given his lack of experience in the top tier, it's hard to suggest Armstrong can offer that. Granted, that doesn't necessarily mean he can't score goals at the top level but why take the risk?

"Instead, a serious play should be made for someone who can start to challenge Calvert-Lewin in the scoring charts, a player proven in Europe's top five leagues in a wide-forward role, capable of cutting inside and offering a palpable goal threat.

"Everton don't need another Josh King wallowing on their bench, eating up wages and not giving Ancelotti anything to work with from a starting XI perspective."

News Now - Sport News