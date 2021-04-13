WrestleMania 37 was missing just one thing... Charlotte Flair.

Since debuting on the WWE main roster in July 2015, 'The Queen' featured at every single 'Mania from 2016 to 2020, even headlining the event two years ago.

But last weekend, her run came to an end.

Charlotte didn't have a match at The Show of Shows this year and returned to RAW one night later to vent about being left off the card.

But this wasn't the same woman we've seen previously in WWE. Oh no, 'The new' Charlotte Flair is - in her own words - 'that b****'.

Check out the speech that 'The Queen' made upon her return to The ThunderDome below:

In the space of four minutes, Charlotte called out Asuka for dodging her WrestleMania challenge, called Rhea Ripley the biggest snake in the women's locker room and sounded off the names of several stars who simply don't compare to her.

She added that 'Karma is a b****... and I’m that b****', before dropping the mic in front of a stunned virtual audience inside The TunderDome.

Not only did Flair make a statement on the mic, but she also put a physical marker down shortly after.

When Ripley put her newly acquired RAW Women's Championship on the line against Asuka in a WrestleMania re-match, Charlotte took the opportunity to lay waste to the two stars.

The bout ended in a no-contest when she attacked both competitors at ringside, making her way down the ramp before launching Ripley and Asuka into the steps and the barricade.

Flair made her way back up the ramp with her music blasting around The ThunderDome. Statement made by 'The Queen'.

After putting down a marker on RAW, it appears that Charlotte will be involved in the RAW Women's Title picture moving forward, making up for the opportunity she didn't get at WrestleMania.

WWE continues post-WrestleMania with SmackDown this Friday live on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News