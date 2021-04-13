Fresh off the back of a huge knockout win vs Alexander Povetkin, British heavyweight stalwart Dillian Whyte has taken aim at the very top of the division, swiping at both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder for 'cherry-picking' their opponents.

Having put Povetkin to sleep in the fourth round of the heavyweight rematch last month, Whyte can add the 40-3 Russian to his recent list of scalps, a list that includes the likes of Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker and Oscar Rivas.

Having taken out some of the biggest names in the heavyweight division, the man they call The Body Snatcher now feels he's in possession of a more impressive record than both Wilder and Fury, who have been less active in recent years.

Besides the draw and victory against Wilder, Fury's only other fights in recent memory have been against relative unknowns; Sefer Seferi, Francesco Pianeta, Otto Wallin and Tom Schwarz.

The American Wilder hasn't fought since losing his WBC heavyweight crown to Tyson Fury in their rematch in Las Vegas over a year ago.

Speaking of Fury, Whyte stated on Sky Sports, as per The Sun: "Everyone lets him get away with talking s***. It's frustrating.

Fury and Wilder get too much credit for their padded, cherry-picked records and have only beaten one current Ring Magazine top 10 fighter each. I've beaten three.

To be fair, Whyte does make a valid point. Prior to the Wilder victory in 2020, Fury's most famous win came against the great Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015. But there are no other top 10 fighters on the Gypsy King's record, and Wilder's record is even less impressive when you look at the calibre of some of his opponents.

Personally, I think Whyte has done a great job of inserting himself into the heavyweight discussion here, both inside the ring vs Povetkin and outside the ring on the mic.

The Body Snatcher may have to be patient for his chance vs Fury mind. Multiple reports state that Fury will meet Anthony Joshua in a titanic all-British clash later this year (keep your eyes open for more news on that over the coming days).

A fight vs The Bronze Bomber in the USA, however, would appear to be top of Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn's list.

In a recent interview, Hearn stated: "I’d like to see him (Whyte) box quickly again in the summer, maybe go over to the States and have a fight over there. We called for the Deontay Wilder fight for a long, long time. [Wilder] actually DM’d Dillian Whyte and said I will never, ever give you that fight. And now he got knocked out and he’s calling for the fight with Dillian Whyte. For me that’s a stadium fight, that’s a colossal fight. I’d like to get him back out quickly, maybe to the States for a big fight."

Whyte's recent record has earned him a top fight, so a war vs Wilder in Las Vegas sounds highly probable at this point.

Fingers crossed that both fights (Joshua vs Fury & Wilder vs Whyte) bear fruit and boxing fans can look forward to some top action come autumn.

