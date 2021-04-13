Georges St-Pierre believes Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou are both scared of fighting each other - but he is confident the fight will happen if the price is right.

Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion, has said he wants to fight Jones, the former light heavyweight champion, after his showdown with Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on March 28.

UFC president Dana White has questioned whether Jones is genuinely interested in facing Ngannou, 34, citing an ongoing pay dispute.

Jones has since reiterated that he will only fight Ngannou if the UFC pays him what he feels he is owed, but St-Pierre has now shared an interesting hot take.

"Yes, Jon Jones is afraid of Francis, and Francis is afraid of Jon Jones because if they would not be afraid, that’s mean they don’t care," St-Pierre told Joe Rogan on 'The Joe Rogan Experience.'

"Fighting, I’m sure, is important for them. Success is important for them, and when you put it all on the line, it’s normal to be afraid.

"If the price is good, even though he’s afraid, regardless of how he feels, he will do the job. He will bite in his mouthpiece and do the job," he added.

St-Pierre (26-2) is considered one of the finest UFC fighters of his generation. The 39-year-old Canadian mixed martial artist currently holds the record for the most wins in the welterweight division with 19.

However, after recovering from ulcerative colitis, he announced his retirement in 2019. He hasn't fought since November 2017.

As for Jones, the 32-year-old has flatly denied White's accusations, instead saying he just wants a pay rise for a fight with "The Predator."

Jones hasn't fought since his February 2020 victory over Dominick Reyes to defend his 205lbs belt, which he won via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47 and 49-46).

