Night Two of WrestleMania 37 was a blast, but that wasn't the only programming on the WWE Network that was must-see on April 11th. On The Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, current AEW wrestler Chris Jericho was interviewed by The Texas Rattlesnake.

Speaking on the podcast Jericho revealed he thought it was best not to return to the WWE after WrestleMania 33 and appearing in New Japan in 2017 and 2018.

“If I came back to WWE, I knew what was going to happen,” he said.

“They’d have me doing the list again. In 2019-2020, the list was from 2016. It felt like I was just going to go play back in black for the rest of my life even though I’ve had 15 albums since.”

Jericho had a friend to foe feud with Kevin Owens in 2016 that eventually led to a match at WrestleMania 33. He wasn't happy with the placement of the bout on the card, mentioning:

“And, this is the big one, when I had that big story with Kevin Owens in 2016 which was, in my opinion, one of the best stories, in fact, the best story of that year.

“And we get to WrestleMania, it changed from Owens and Jericho to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. Great, no problem.

“But when Kevin and Jericho went from main event proposed to the second match on the show, I thought ‘this is where I’ll be.’ In my opinion for the rest of my time in WWE I would have been a second match guy and in my mind, I wasn’t a second match guy."

The fact he was moved from a main event worthy rivalry to a significantly lower slot on the 'Mania card was the turning point for him, Jericho said:

“So that’s kind of the reason I went to New Japan and suddenly I’ve main evented the Tokyo Dome three years in a row and when AEW came up, I said I want to continue to do this. I like being the guy, which I’ve never really been before.

“And that carried over in AEW and it’s been a big success. First couple months, specifically, were on my shoulders.

“All the other guys came in and now we’re one big team, but at first it was on my back and my responsibility to carry this company to the promised land so to speak. That’s the way I felt. I felt a real big responsibility to that.”

If this were 2016 Chris Jericho, based on these comments, WWE - You just made the list!

