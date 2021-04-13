Who is the best player in the world right now?

Over the last decade or so, the answer has been either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

However, the two superstars are now well into their thirties and their incredible powers are on the wane.

It’s sad but it’s true.

Some fans are already suggesting the pair have been overtaken at the top of world football by two new superstars in the form of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

While that may be premature, the question now is now worth asking for the first time in a long time.

Well, Spanish outlet Marca isn't interesting in discovering the best player in the world. Instead, they want to discover the best player in the world in each position.

To do so, they held a huge voting knockout tournament involving the 16 best players in every position. For each round, the player with the most votes would progress into the next round until there was an eventual winner.

After more than 500,000 votes, let’s take you through the results:

Goalkeepers

Jan Oblak beats David de Gea

Manuel Neuer beats Emerson

Thibaut Courtois beats Alisson

Marc-André ter Stegen beats Keylor Navas

Jan Oblak beats Manuel Neuer

Marc-André ter Stegen beats Thibaut Courtois

Jan Oblak beats Marc-André ter Stegen

The winner: Jan Oblak

Full-back

Jordi Alba beats Alex Telles

Andy Robertson beats Theo Hernandez

Ferland Mendy beats José Gayà

Alphonso Davies beats Ben Chilwell

Joao Cancelo beats Sergi Dest

Trent Alexander-Arnold beats Kieran Trippier

Kyle Walker beats Juan Cuadrado

Dani Carvajal beats Benjamin Pavard

Jordi Alba beats Andy Robertson

Alphonso Davies beats Ferland Mendy

Trent Alexander-Arnold beats Joao Cancelo

Dani Carvajal beats Kyle Walker

Alphonso Davies beats Jordi Alba

Trent Alexander-Arnold beats Dani Carvajal

Alphonso Davies beats Trent Alexander-Arnold

The winner: Alphonso Davies

Centre-back

Sergio Ramos beats Kalidou Koulibaly

Jules Kounde beats Nicolas Sule

José María Giménez beats Aymeric Laporte

David Alaba beats Marquinhos

Gerard Pique beats John Stones

Dayot Upamecano beats Harry Maguire

Raphael Varane beats Kurt Zouma

Virgil van Dijk beats Raphael Varane

Sergio Ramos beats Jules Kounde

David Alaba beats José María Giménez

Gerard Pique beats Dayot Upamecano

Virgil van Dijk beats Raphael Varane

Sergio Ramos beats David Alaba

Virgil van Dijk beats Gerard Pique

Sergio Ramos beats Virgil van Dijk

The winner: Sergio Ramos

Central midfielders

N’Golo Kante beats Marco Verratti

Kevin De Bruyne beats Joshua Kimmich

Marcos Llorente beats Phil Foden

Casemiro beats Paul Pogba

Luka Modric beats Leon Goretzka

Thiago beats Rodri

Frenkie de Jong beats Ilkay Gundogan

Toni Kroos beats Houssem Aouar

Kevin De Bruyne beats N’Golo Kante

Casemiro beats Marcos Llorente

Luka Modric beats Thiago

Toni Kroos beats Frenkie de Jong

Kevin De Bruyne beats Casemiro

Luka Modric beats Toni Kroos

Kevin De Bruyne beats Luka Modric

The winner: Kevin De Bruyne

Attackers

Lionel Messi beats Mason Mount

Raheem Sterling beats Jadon Sancho

Ansu Fati beats Paulo Dybala

Bruno Fernandes beats Son Heung-min

Neymar beats Bernardo Silva

Mohamed Salah beats Serge Gnabry

Ousmane Dembele beats Angel Di Maria

Joao Felix beats Kai Havertz

Lionel Messi beats Raheem Sterling

Bruno Fernandes beats Ansu Fati

Neymar beats Mohamed Salah

Ousmane Dembele beats Joao Felix

Lionel Messi beats Bruno Fernandes

Neymar beats Ousmane Dembele

Lionel Messi beats Neymar

The winner: Lionel Messi

Striker

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Roberto Firmino

Zlatan Ibrahimovic beats Mauro Icardi

Romelu Lukaku beats Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Kylian Mbappe beats Timo Werner

Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus

Karim Benzema beats Harry Kane

Robert Lewandowski beats Ciro Immobile

Luis Suarez beats Lautaro Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Kylian Mbappe beats Romelu Lukaku

Erling Haaland beats Karim Benzema

Robert Lewandowski beats Luis Suarez

Kylian Mbappe beats Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland beats Robert Lewandowski

Erling Haaland beats Kylian Mbappe

The winner: Erling Haaland

Full results

Goalkeeper:

1st - Jan Oblak

2nd - Marc-André ter Stegen

Full back:

1st - Alphonso Davies

2nd - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Centre back:

1st - Sergio Ramos

2nd - Virgil van Dijk

Centre midfield:

1st - Kevin De Bruyne

2nd - Luka Modric

Attacker:

1st - Lionel Messi

2nd - Neymar

Striker:

1st - Erling Haaland

2nd - Kylian Mbappe

It creates this pretty incredible XI of players:

