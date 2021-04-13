Who is the best player in every position in world football? Football fans have their say
Who is the best player in the world right now?
Over the last decade or so, the answer has been either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.
However, the two superstars are now well into their thirties and their incredible powers are on the wane.
It’s sad but it’s true.
Some fans are already suggesting the pair have been overtaken at the top of world football by two new superstars in the form of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.
While that may be premature, the question now is now worth asking for the first time in a long time.
Well, Spanish outlet Marca isn't interesting in discovering the best player in the world. Instead, they want to discover the best player in the world in each position.
To do so, they held a huge voting knockout tournament involving the 16 best players in every position. For each round, the player with the most votes would progress into the next round until there was an eventual winner.
After more than 500,000 votes, let’s take you through the results:
Goalkeepers
Jan Oblak beats David de Gea
Manuel Neuer beats Emerson
Thibaut Courtois beats Alisson
Marc-André ter Stegen beats Keylor Navas
Jan Oblak beats Manuel Neuer
Marc-André ter Stegen beats Thibaut Courtois
Jan Oblak beats Marc-André ter Stegen
The winner: Jan Oblak
Full-back
Jordi Alba beats Alex Telles
Andy Robertson beats Theo Hernandez
Ferland Mendy beats José Gayà
Alphonso Davies beats Ben Chilwell
Joao Cancelo beats Sergi Dest
Trent Alexander-Arnold beats Kieran Trippier
Kyle Walker beats Juan Cuadrado
Dani Carvajal beats Benjamin Pavard
Jordi Alba beats Andy Robertson
Alphonso Davies beats Ferland Mendy
Trent Alexander-Arnold beats Joao Cancelo
Dani Carvajal beats Kyle Walker
Alphonso Davies beats Jordi Alba
Trent Alexander-Arnold beats Dani Carvajal
Alphonso Davies beats Trent Alexander-Arnold
The winner: Alphonso Davies
Centre-back
Sergio Ramos beats Kalidou Koulibaly
Jules Kounde beats Nicolas Sule
José María Giménez beats Aymeric Laporte
David Alaba beats Marquinhos
Gerard Pique beats John Stones
Dayot Upamecano beats Harry Maguire
Raphael Varane beats Kurt Zouma
Virgil van Dijk beats Raphael Varane
Sergio Ramos beats Jules Kounde
David Alaba beats José María Giménez
Gerard Pique beats Dayot Upamecano
Virgil van Dijk beats Raphael Varane
Sergio Ramos beats David Alaba
Virgil van Dijk beats Gerard Pique
Sergio Ramos beats Virgil van Dijk
The winner: Sergio Ramos
Central midfielders
N’Golo Kante beats Marco Verratti
Kevin De Bruyne beats Joshua Kimmich
Marcos Llorente beats Phil Foden
Casemiro beats Paul Pogba
Luka Modric beats Leon Goretzka
Thiago beats Rodri
Frenkie de Jong beats Ilkay Gundogan
Toni Kroos beats Houssem Aouar
Kevin De Bruyne beats N’Golo Kante
Casemiro beats Marcos Llorente
Luka Modric beats Thiago
Toni Kroos beats Frenkie de Jong
Kevin De Bruyne beats Casemiro
Luka Modric beats Toni Kroos
Kevin De Bruyne beats Luka Modric
The winner: Kevin De Bruyne
Attackers
Lionel Messi beats Mason Mount
Raheem Sterling beats Jadon Sancho
Ansu Fati beats Paulo Dybala
Bruno Fernandes beats Son Heung-min
Neymar beats Bernardo Silva
Mohamed Salah beats Serge Gnabry
Ousmane Dembele beats Angel Di Maria
Joao Felix beats Kai Havertz
Lionel Messi beats Raheem Sterling
Bruno Fernandes beats Ansu Fati
Neymar beats Mohamed Salah
Ousmane Dembele beats Joao Felix
Lionel Messi beats Bruno Fernandes
Neymar beats Ousmane Dembele
Lionel Messi beats Neymar
The winner: Lionel Messi
Striker
Cristiano Ronaldo beats Roberto Firmino
Zlatan Ibrahimovic beats Mauro Icardi
Romelu Lukaku beats Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Kylian Mbappe beats Timo Werner
Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus
Karim Benzema beats Harry Kane
Robert Lewandowski beats Ciro Immobile
Luis Suarez beats Lautaro Martinez
Cristiano Ronaldo beats Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Kylian Mbappe beats Romelu Lukaku
Erling Haaland beats Karim Benzema
Robert Lewandowski beats Luis Suarez
Kylian Mbappe beats Cristiano Ronaldo
Erling Haaland beats Robert Lewandowski
Erling Haaland beats Kylian Mbappe
The winner: Erling Haaland
Full results
Goalkeeper:
1st - Jan Oblak
2nd - Marc-André ter Stegen
Full back:
1st - Alphonso Davies
2nd - Trent Alexander-Arnold
Centre back:
1st - Sergio Ramos
2nd - Virgil van Dijk
Centre midfield:
1st - Kevin De Bruyne
2nd - Luka Modric
Attacker:
1st - Lionel Messi
2nd - Neymar
Striker:
1st - Erling Haaland
2nd - Kylian Mbappe
It creates this pretty incredible XI of players: