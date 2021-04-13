Dwayne Johnson is one of the most famous figures on the planet.

During an interview for Sunday Today with Willie Geist, WWE legend and Hollywood megastar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson discussed his interest in transitioning into politics.

The Hobbs and Shaw star confirmed he would be open to running for President of the United States if he had enough public support:

“I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that.”

Johnson did not elaborate on the political party he would represent should he ever launch such a campaign.

The 48 year-old’s comments came in response to a recent poll by Pipslay. The company discovered that 46 per cent of Americans would be potentially open to voting for the Attitude Era icon.

Sharing a screenshot of the piece on Instagram, Johnson captioned the post with his thoughts on the matter:

“Humbling. I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honour to serve you, the people”.

The People’s Champion is far from the first celebrity to tease a move into government. From Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to JBL and Kanye West, a diverse (and often questionable) range of names have considered throwing their hats into the ring.

More recently, Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey has been considering a crack at the governor post in Texas while former Olympian turned reality star Caitlyn Jenner has eyes on California.

Johnson was last seen in Jumanji 2 last year and is set to play DC supervillain Black Adam in the character’s cinematic debut next year.

In addition to his busy film schedule, rumours continue to abound of a potential clash with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

If the match were to occur, it’ll be The Rock’s first since his comical squash of Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

With his name linked to numerous potential movie roles, wrestling comebacks and now presidential bids, don’t expect to see the big man fading from the limelight any time soon.

News Now - Sport News