Queens Park Rangers news: Pundit makes glowing Hoops claim ahead of Rotherham clash

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to build upon their recent 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday when they head to the New York Stadium to face Rotherham United tonight.

Having swept aside the Owls, the Hoops ought to be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with a Millers side who are currently in the Championship relegation zone.

By sealing all three points on their travel in today's clash, QPR will move up to ninth in the second-tier standings.

After witnessing his side deliver an impressive display against Wednesday last weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Hoops manager Mark Warburton opts to make any changes to his starting eleven.

Whilst QPR will be without Charlie Austin due to suspension, Ilias Chair is likely to make the trip to South Yorkshire despite picking up an ankle knock during the club's victory over the Owls.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this evening's showdown, pundit David Prutton has admitted that it is pleasing to see the Hoops' commitment to climbing the Championship standings at this stage of the season and has predicted that Warburton's side will beat Rotherham 2-1.

The 39-year-old said: "QPR have little to play for, but their results lately - and their performance against Sheffield Wednesday - suggests they are still committed to finishing this season as well as possible, which is great to see.

"I think the freedom they have will help them towards another win here."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Despite having relatively little to play for due to the fact that they are currently 12 points adrift of the play-offs, the vast majority of QPR's displays in recent weeks have been extremely encouraging.

Having won five of their last seven league games, the Hoops may prove to be too strong for a Rotherham outfit who boast the worst home record in the Championship.

In Austin's absence, Lyndon Dykes grabbed a brace last weekend and will be confident of taking his goal-tally for the season to 10 later today.

Providing that QPR are able to end the current campaign on a high note in the coming weeks, there is no reason why they cannot use the momentum gained to launch a push for a top-six finish next season.

