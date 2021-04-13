Grime artist Lioness features in inspiring video for WSL's 10th anniversary

Grime artist Lioness features in a video celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Barclay’s Women’s Super League.

Her rap runs through the key moments in the league over the past 10 years, including the opening goal by Gilly Flaherty, Fran Kirby winning the inaugural Women’s Football Player of the Year award, and a record crowd at the 2019 North London Derby.

While Lioness performs, match highlights and players are projected onto the wall behind her.

The video, shared by the WSL’s Twitter account, is among several posts celebrating the league’s 10th anniversary.

Fans have responded positively to the video and have shared their own memories of the WSL.

Here's to 10 more!

News Now - Sport News