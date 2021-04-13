Neither Ole Gunnar Solskjaer nor Jose Mourinho covered themselves in glory with their post-match comments after Tottenham 1-3 Manchester United on Sunday.

Solskjaer said he wouldn’t feed his son if he went down during a game like Son Heung-min did.

Son fell to the ground after Scott McTominay was adjudged to have fouled the South Korea international by VAR. Edinson Cavani’s opening goal was subsequently disallowed.

Son then broke the deadlock shortly before half-time, only for United to hit back in the second half thanks to goals from Fred, Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer, angry about Son’s alleged theatrics, told reporters: "If my son stays down like this for three minutes and he gets his 10 mates around him to help him up, yeah, he won’t get any food.”

What did Mourinho say about Solskjaer?

This comment upset Mourinho, who said Son was a “better person” than United’s current manager.

"Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. Because as a father you have always to feed your kids, doesn’t matter what they do," Mourinho commented.

"If you have to steal to feed your kids you steal. I’m very, very disappointed. With me, like we say in Portugal, bread is bread and cheese is cheese.

"I have told Ole already what I think about his comments."

Solskjaer's son, Noah, responds to Mourinho

Solskjaer’s son, Noah, has now responded via his local newspaper Tidens Krav (per Goal).

The 20-year-old, who is the eldest of Solskjaer’s three children, recently began his professional career with Norwegian outfit Kristiansund BK.

Noah reassured the world that, contrary to what his father said, he has always been fed by his family.

"Yes, I laughed a lot on Sunday too," he told reporters. "I always get food, I can assure everyone about that."

Furthermore, Noah insists he would never stay on the ground like Son, and believes Mourinho’s emotional reaction was probably a deliberate attempt to deflect attention away from the full-time scoreline.

"I have never been lying down the way Son did,” the midfielder added.

"Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost."

Confirmed: Noah Solskjaer has no chill.

United are back in action on Thursday night when they take on Granada in their Europa League quarter-final second-leg tie.

Tottenham, meanwhile, face a difficult trip to Everton on Friday evening.

