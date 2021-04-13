Sheffield Wednesday news: David Prutton makes Owls claim ahead of Swansea showdown

Sheffield Wednesday's rollercoaster of a season took a turn for a worse last weekend as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers.

As a result of this setback, the Hoops missed out on the opportunity to move to within four points of safety in the Championship.

Set to face a Swansea City side this evening who are fighting for promotion under the guidance of Steve Cooper, Wednesday know that they will have to be at their very best in order to secure a positive result.

With time running out in their quest to avoid relegation to League One next season, the Owls simply have to beat the Jacks in order to put pressure on the sides above them.

After delivering a shaky display against QPR at the weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Joe Wildsmith keeps his place in Darren Moore's starting eleven tonight ahead of Keiren Westwood who has been forced to watch on from the substitutes bench during the Owls' previous two fixtures.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this fixture, David Prutton has admitted that Wednesday may have run into Swansea at the wrong time and will suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Welsh outfit at Hillsborough.

The former Owls man said: "Sheffield Wednesday just couldn't keep the momentum going on Saturday as they fell to defeat at QPR.

"They may well need to win every game for the rest of the season now to have a chance of staying up.

"They may have run into Swansea just at the wrong time, though.

"Steve Cooper's side will be full of confidence again after returning to winning ways on Saturday.

"They may have left it too late for second now, but they will be motivated to get over the line and guarantee their play-off spot as quickly as possible so they can start preparing.

"Away win for me."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although the Owls were utterly outstanding in their most recent home game against Cardiff City, a failure to back this performance up last weekend has left them with a mountain to climb in the closing weeks of the season.

Desperate for a positive result, it will be intriguing to see whether Moore decides to take the game to Swansea this evening having reaped the rewards of deploying this particular tactic earlier this month.

If the Owls are to get back to winning ways in their clash with the Jacks, they may need to look to Jordan Rhodes for inspiration as he has been directly involved in five goals in his last six appearances.

Providing that the 31-year-old is able to fire his side to victory tonight, Wednesday could use the confidence gained from this performance to mount a late push for safety in the Championship.

