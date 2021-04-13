WrestleMania 37 will live long in the memory of most fans due to it being the first WWE pay-per-view in over 13 months to have people in attendance.

There were seven matches on each night of The Show of Shows, with a total of eight titles on the line over Night One and Two.

The main men's championships remained with their holders, with Roman Reigns keeping his Universal Title and Bobby Lashley staying the WWE Champion, while both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles changed hands.

Rhea Ripley beat Asuka for the top women's prize on the Red Brand and Bianca Belair dethroned Sasha Banks to win the Blue Brand's women's belt.

According to reports, several matches at this year's 'Mania had their endings changed just hours before the event aired.

WrestlingNews.co claimed that they were told Edge was being pushed to beat Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship, and if The Rated-R Superstar were to do so, it would later set up a one-on-one match between him and Roman at a later PPV this year. However, these plans were altered and The Tribal Chief was booked to pin Edge and Bryan.

This was later supported by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio, who mentioned they were told that several endings to matches were apparently changed.

Alvarez said, “I was told a couple of finishes were changed on the weekend of the show.”

Meltzer said, “I told you about two of them the last day…Two of the major matches – one finish was done on Saturday and the other was on Sunday. One of the finishes, the Randy Orton finish was changed on Sunday, hours before the show. I think there were at least three finishes changed.”

Alvarez said, “I know of two and one of them you told me and that wasn’t one of them and then the Randy one. That would be at least four that I know of.”

Regardless of these apparent changes, there's no denying WrestleMania 37 was brilliant viewing for all those watching!

