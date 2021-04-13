Everton & West Ham striker target "could leave this summer"

Torino striker Andrea Belotti could be on the move this summer.

The Italian forward, who is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, has spent the entirety of his career in his native land.

Belotti has featured for Torino since 2015 but the 27-year-old could soon be departing the club, and potentially for the Premier League.

What's the latest with Belotti?

Journalist Nicolo Schira recently revealed on social media some developments regarding the Serie A striker.

"Andrea Belotti could leave Torino this summer if he doesn’t extend his contract (expires in 2022)."

"Many clubs are looking at the Italian striker: AC Milan, AS Roma and Olympique Lyonnais are interested."

Which Premier League clubs are interested in Belotti?

According to an exclusive from Italian outlet Corriere Granata, Tottenham, Everton, West Ham and Chelsea are monitoring Belotti's situation.

It's been a difficult season for Torino, as the club currently sit just one place above the relegation zone in Serie A.

His contract is due to expire in 2022 and the Italian club are reportedly trying to lock Belotti down with a contract extension that will keep him in Turin until 2024.

However, this seems unlikely as the Italian may be tempted to look elsewhere and towards a team that can offer a higher salary, as per the report.

How has he performed in Serie A?

During his time in the Italian top-flight, Belotti has proven himself to be a consistent threat in front of goal, as he's reached double digits in the scoring charts for the past six seasons.

Moreover, with Torino and Palermo, the 27-year-old has scored 97 goals across 240 appearances for the two clubs, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite this being a torrid season for Torino based upon their league position, Belotti has still managed to pull his weight by providing 18 goal contributions in 27 outings for the Turin club.

Would he be a good signing for Tottenham or Everton?

Taking into consideration that his contract is due to expire next summer, either club could bring potentially the striker to the Premier League for a relatively low cost.

Tottenham and Everton are in need of reinforcement in the striker department. Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been their go-to men, but both Premier League sides need more depth in the position.

In the case of Everton, Josh King is expected to depart Goodison Park in the summer, which leaves Calvert-Lewin as the club's only recognised striker.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have Carlos Vinicius who has mainly featured in the Europa League. The loan signing has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League and converted just once for the Lilywhites, according to WhoScored.

It would be wise for either side to begin their pursuit for a proven goal-scorer in the form of Belotti.

