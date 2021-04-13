Gone are the days that every club in the Premier League would line up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Four solid defenders, two central midfielders, two wingers and two strikers - ideally big man and little man.

“Ladies and gentlemen. England will be playing four-four-f*****g two,” Mike Bassett famously once said.

These days, the standard 4-4-2 is rarely seen. It’s been replaced by false nines, inverted wingers and No.10s.

Clubs are no longer playing two out-and-out strikers upfront and that’s seen the death of proper strike partnerships.

While they may not be quite as prevalent as they once were, we’ve seen some incredible strike pairings in the Premier League era.

But who is the greatest?

Well, Match of the Day pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards were tasked with ordering the top 10 for the latest Match of the Day Top 10 podcast.

The 10 strike partnerships were given to Shearer and Richards and they simply had to order them.

Let’s see what they went for:

Alan Shearer

10. Eidur Gudjohnsen & Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Chelsea)

9. Kevin Phillips & Niall Quinn (Sunderland)

8. Luis Suarez & Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)

7. Alan Shearer & Chris Sutton (Blackburn)

6. Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

5. Son Heung-min & Harry Kane (Tottenham)

4. Sergio Aguero & David Silva (Manchester City)

3. Thierry Henry & Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal)

2. Wayne Rooney & Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

1. Andy Cole & Dwight Yorke (Manchester United)

Micah Richards

10. Eidur Gudjohnsen & Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Chelsea)

9. Kevin Phillips & Niall Quinn (Sunderland)

8. Son Heung-min & Harry Kane (Tottenham)

7. Luis Suarez & Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)

6. Alan Shearer & Chris Sutton (Blackburn)

5. Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

4. Sergio Aguero & David Silva

3. Wayne Rooney & Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Thierry Henry & Dennis Bergkamp

1. Andy Cole & Dwight Yorke

So, both Richards and Shearer agree that Yorke and Cole at Manchester United are the best Premier League striker partnership ever.

Cole joined United in 1994 and went on to score 93 Premier League goals for the club. York joined four years later and notched 48 league goals in four seasons. They helped the Red Devils to the 1999 treble as well as a further two Premier League titles.

1 of 20 Who's this cheeky chappy? Kevin de Bruyne Wayne Rooney Danny Murphy Paul Scholes

On the pair, Richards said: “They've got the number one spot because of the 1999 season for me. When you hear the word 'partnership', you instantly think of these two.”

Shearer added: “Yeah, I would agree with Micah there. It is because of what they won and the 1998-99 season was phenomenal. Cole was an unbelievable finisher. He arguably could be in here twice for his partnership with Peter Beardsley at Newcastle.”

It's believed that Yorke and Cole didn't have the greatest relationship off-the-pitch but their understanding when they stepped onto the pitch was almost telepathic. Who can forget their incredible goal against Barcelona in the Champions League? It summed up their incredible partnership...

News Now - Sport News