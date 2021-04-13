Khabib Nurmagomedov has wasted little time wading into the latest Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier spat on Twitter.

The undefeated former-lightweight champion Nurmagomedov may now be retired, but he clearly took exception to McGregor's failure to pay up the $500k donation he agreed to make to Poirier's charity Good Fight Foundation after the pair's clash at UFC 257.

Poirier has accused McGregor of backtracking on the large donation and claims the Notorious' team 'stopped responding' to his messages following his dominant KO victory over the Irishman in Abu Dhabi.

Upon learning of McGregor's failure to cough up the dollars, The Eagle took to Twitter and had some fun at the Irishman's expense, posting a video of four men in disagreement.

One says: "Did I give you all a word? I'm taking it back."

McGregor has since claimed that he was merely waiting for Poirier's team to get in touch regarding the plans for the donation.

The Notorious one replied to Poirier via Twitter, posting: "A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise, it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right."

McGregor's manager and friend Audie Attar has also chipped in to the latest spat between the two MMA combatants on the social media platform, posting in defence of his client: "Dustin! Why you frontin'? Did you forget the face-to-face meeting we just had in Utah with our families? Where we stood by you as you tried to get more $ from the UFC?"

Attar added: "Conor is as generous as it gets. Don’t dismiss his business savvy. He always gets it done. This is a low move man."

Cage fighters aren't exactly known for backing out of fights, so Poirier was quick to respond to Attar, posting: "His (McGregor's) team hasn't responded to our emails about anything involving my foundation after they reached out to us originally. All good, Dinner and talk was great but don't get on Twitter and be a tough guy lol."

The public dispute between McGregor and Poirier will only serve to spice up their summer trilogy fight... despite the former claiming it's been cancelled.

Having lost his undefeated lightweight champion to retirement only recently, UFC president Dana White will be hoping that McGregor chooses to honour the contract he signed to fight Poirier earlier this year; not least because all of this bickering between the Irishman and the New Orleans native looks set to serve as a great promotional tool for the third and final instalment of their trilogy bout, scheduled for UFC 264 on July 10.

