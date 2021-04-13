Queens Park Rangers news: Warburton reveals update on the future of key Hoops man

After finishing 13th in the Championship last year, Queens Park Rangers would have been hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton this season.

However, a poor start to the 2020/21 campaign extinguished any hopes of reaching the play-offs as the Hoops struggled for consistency.

Since the turn of the year, QPR have managed to step up their performance levels and are now on course for another mid-table finish.

With a busy summer of transfer activity expected at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, one of the Hoops' key players has already been linked with a move away.

As reported by The Sun earlier this week, West Ham United are reportedly interested in QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng and are willing to pay £6m in order to secure his services.

An ever-present in the Hoops' starting eleven this season, the 26-year-old has missed just three league games.

Making reference to the speculation surrounding Dieng's future, Warburton has insisted that whilst every player has his price, there is no truth to this particular rumour.

Speaking to West London Sport, the Hoops boss said: "If you wanted to do something, would you go and put it in the papers?

"Where does this come from?

"Where do these figures come from?

"I'm sure David Moyes and West Ham would go about their transfer business in a far more professional manner if they had an interest in the player.

"The validity of the source is questionable at best, put it that way.

"And the bigger picture; if any player leaves it will be for QPR's valuation.

"Everyone's got a price, the best player in the world has a price if you're prepared to pay it."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

QPR's supporters will have every right to be feeling relieved by this news as it would have been a major blow if the rumours linking Dieng to West Ham turned out to be true.

As well averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.75, the shot-stopper has also kept 10 clean-sheets in the Championship this season.

Providing he continues to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for QPR, there is no reason why Dieng cannot play a major role in helping the club achieve their long-term goal of promotion in the not-too distant future.

By refusing to sell his best players this summer, Warburton could potentially build a squad which is capable of challenging for a top-six finish next season if he gets recruitment spot-on in the upcoming transfer window.

