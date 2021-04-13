WWE SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

The countdown for one of the biggest WWE pay-per-view events has begun following the success of WrestleMania 37.

SummerSlam has been one of the longest-running promotions in the company’s history, having been part of the annual schedule since 1988 and has been iconically dubbed as “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Wrestling’s ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ was the first major WWE event to be held in front of fans since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with 50,000 having access to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida across both nights.

New icons were made at WrestleMania as superstars Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley both won the Raw and Smackdown Women’s titles respectively, after toppling the likes of Sasha Banks and Asuka to claim victory.

Whether those concerned will still be world champions when SummerSlam comes around, remains to be seen. But whatever happens, 2021 has provided a stepping stone for the next generation of wrestling talent. Other big names are expected to be performing in the famous squared circle such as Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley to name a few.

Over the past 12 months, WWE had to present the majority of its programming behind closed doors due to the global pandemic and the company will be hoping that they can move towards normality during the current calendar year.

Information regarding the upcoming Summerslam will be updated regularly in what looks to be one of the most eagerly awaited WWE shows of the year so far.

Here is everything that you need to know ahead of Summerslam 2021:

Date

Traditionally, SummerSlam has always taken place in August. This year is no exception as the date that has been marked in Vince McMahon’s calendar is 22nd August. But we feel that this could be subject to changes if COVID-19 restrictions are either tightened or loosened - for the main purpose of accommodating fans into the venue.

Location

WWE are refusing to plan ahead at this time due to the global uncertainty with the pandemic still in full effect. With both Backlash and Money In The Bank set to take place at the ThunderDome, it is a possibility that SummerSlam could also be added to that list.

Match Card

No matches have been announced for the event at this time - but this will be updated accordingly as SummerSlam draws closer.

Tickets

Tickets for the event are yet to go on sale, but you will get all the latest news and updates right here.

