Six-year-old skateboarder goes viral in unbelievable skate park video

A clip that is almost unbelievable has surfaced on social media and wowed thousands of stunned Twitter users. In a perfect example of a 'feel good morning post', six-year-old skateboarder Paige Tobin has gone viral after making light work of dropping into a bowl, wearing her skate shoes, helmet and pink dress.

Tobin has been skateboarding since she was a tiny tot and now appears to be fearless when it comes to testing out her abilities on the skate park. The confidence she has when on her board oozes out of her and has an infectious feeling around those who watch her.

In the clip, Tobin appears to be the only female on the park and she is being watched with admiration by the young boys around her.

Thousands of people have interacted with the video, with responses split between being in awe of her confidence and thanking her for starting their day off on a positive note.

Trailblazers in the sport like Lizzie Armanto of USA, Brazil's Leticia Bufoni and even 12-year-old Sky Brown, who is pushing to compete at this year's Olympics – are breaking the mould when it comes to skating. In what has been such a male-dominated sport for so long, female skateboarders are finally showing young girls they can do it too.

Tobin clearly got the memo – will we be seeing her on the world stage at some point in the near future?

