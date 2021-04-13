Current WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte has expressed interest in making a shocking jump to the world of mixed martial arts. ‘

The Body Snatcher is a former kickboxer with a 20-1 record in K-1.

He transitioned to boxing in 2009 before making his professional debut in 2011 and never looked back. Until now.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Whyte explained:

“Imagine me going and winning the UFC heavyweight championship. I’d be the first boxer to ever do that and, with the stage of my career that I am, I can do that.”

If Whyte thought Povetkin hit hard, he’ll be in for something else against Francis Ngannou. He further stated:

“As the interim heavyweight champion, going and winning the UFC undisputed heavyweight championship, I am definitely up for that.”

Whyte’s interest in entering the Octagon for a superfight with ‘The Predator’ has received support from Matchroom Boxing maestro, Eddie Hearn:

“I love Francis Ngannou. We almost had a presser with Dillian Whyte and him, but the UFC shut that down after we taped it.

“We do have the footage, though. I would love to see a double matchup with Ngannou and Dillian Whyte. One in the cage and one out of it.”

Interestingly, Francis Ngannou has expressed interest in moving over to boxing recently. The 34 year-old’s original fighting aspirations were focused on pugilism before he discovered MMA in France.

Despite rumblings surrounding a fight with the newly bulked up Jon Jones, Ngannou is likely set to face Derrick Lewis in his first defence of UFC heavyweight gold.

Ngannou infamously lost to Lewis in one of the slowest heavyweight fights in the history of the sport back in 2018.

Should Ngannou avenge that loss and should Jon Jones still be holding out for more money, MMA’s hardest hitter will need a fresh challenger.

Could Dillian Whyte be that fighter?

A two-fight crossover deal screams money for all involved. We now know that Eddie Hearn is interested, the question remains, is Dana White?

