Depending on which team you support, Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip against Chelsea is either the cruellest or funniest moment in Premier League history.

Gerrard, arguably Liverpool’s greatest ever player, cost his beloved team towards the end of the 2013-14 campaign.

Had Liverpool beaten Chelsea on April 27, 2014, they would have moved six points clear of Manchester City (who had one game in hand) at the top of the table with only two fixtures left to play.

But Gerrard’s slip allowed Demba Ba to score the opening goal at Anfield. Willian then made it 2-0 in stoppage time to secure a famous win for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Liverpool ended the campaign with an equally infamous 3-3 draw away at Crystal Palace - a match now known as ‘Crystanbul’ - and a 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Brendan Rodgers’ team eventually finished second in the Premier League table, two points behind City.

Gerrard’s slip was all the more ironic considering his ‘This does not slip now!’ speech exactly two weeks prior to the Chelsea game.

Liverpool’s jubilant fans firmly believed they were on course to win celebrate their first league title triumph since 1990 after a dramatic 3-2 win over City at Anfield.

During the post-match celebrations after Philippe Coutinho’s winner, Gerrard told his teammates: “This does not f***ing slip now! This does not f****ing slip! Listen: we go to Norwich, exactly the same! We go again!”

Watch the footage here…

It was a spine-tingling moment for fans; however, Gerrard was the one who literally slipped exactly two weeks later…

Seven years later and it’s still incredible to think this actually happened.

For Gerrard, though, it was one of the worst moments of his life.

"I think about it most days, a Liverpool team winning the league would help how I feel for sure," he told The Greatest Game with Jamie Carragher, per FourFourTwo, before Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy in 2020.

"People say to me to make me feel better: ‘It was over 28 games’, but I still know behind what you're saying to me that moment was so big.

"Brendan said recently that Jordan Henderson’s suspension killed us and it did… an own goal that Kolo Toure scored when we were winning at West Brom and drew the game and lost two points.

"All little things like that during the season, but it wasn't at that time, that moment against that team, so that's still behind all those people trying to soften it up for me.

"When Liverpool won the Champions League [in 2019], I was looking around the fans thinking: ‘They’re all happy again’, it made me feel better again. After Madrid, looking around they were all sad again, but the Champions League last year was a healing moment for me.

"I think winning the league would definitely play a part. And I think also my own personal stuff with Rangers, if I go on to have a successful season, I think that will help as well, because that was a f*cking tough moment, even tougher than what people probably think it was. The only time in a 20-year career I’ve been numb, like my body's felt numb."

Gerrard won his first league title as Rangers manager last year and is tipped to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield when the German coach leaves Anfield in the future.

1 of 15 Jordan Rossiter Rangers Plymouth Tranmere Fleetwood

News Now - Sport News