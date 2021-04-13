WSL 10th anniversary: Ranking the top 5 matches in Women’s Super League history

The Women’s Super League celebrates its 10th anniversary today, but which matches from the last decade have gone down in history?

The competition has seen many thrilling fixtures, including inaugural derbies, unprecedented thrashings and shock upsets, but there are a select few that stand out more than most.

We’ve ranked the top five games that will live long in the memory:

Chelsea 0-5 Arsenal (2018)

This match will forever go down as one of the most unexpected results in WSL history.

Reigning champions Chelsea hadn’t tasted defeat since May 2017 and hadn’t lost at home since July 2016.

They faced an Arsenal side who had started the season in fine form under Joe Montemurro and it was the visitors who ruthlessly stunned the Blues.

Kim Little opened the scoring, before Jordan Nobbs and Vivianne Miedema both netted doubles as the Gunners secured a 5-0 win.

It was a statement of intent from Montemurro’s side who would go on to dominate the league that season and a clear indication that Arsenal were back as a formidable force once again.

Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United (2019)

After Man United’s promotion from the Championship, their first game in the top flight was a first-ever derby match against Man City.

In front of more than 31,000 people at the Etihad Stadium –– a league record at the time, City secured an historic 1-0 win thanks to a Caroline Weir wonder strike.

Weir pounced on a loose clearance from Katie Zelem and fired a shot into the top right corner from more than 25 yards to score a goal that would later be nominated for the FIFA Puskás award.

The rest of the match was less riveting, but for the anticipation, the atmosphere and that amazing finish alone, this match ranks up there as one of the very best.

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal (2011)

This match was by no means a classic, but it was the first-ever WSL game to take place, which makes it simply unforgettable.

Playing at Tooting and Mitcham’s The Hub, both teams struggled with the bumpy, uneven pitch, but it was Arsenal who emerged victorious as Gilly Flaherty tapped in a winner.

As the match drew over 2,500 supporters, this was the start of a 10-year journey that has seen the league go from strength to strength.

Liverpool 4-3 Chelsea (2013)

Matt Beard’s Liverpool were searching for their first WSL title in 2013, having finished bottom the previous year.

Chelsea meanwhile, were managed by Emma Hayes, who had taken over from Beard that season but were struggling to compete with the top teams.

Liverpool needed to win to keep their title hopes alive and what played out was a true classic. The Reds were 2-0 down after eight minutes but fought back valiantly to claim a 4-3 win.

Beard’s team would eventually go on to win the title by five points and they can look back at this game as a season-defining moment.

Arsenal 11-1 Bristol City

The Gunners recorded the biggest win in WSL history back in 2019 when they thrashed Bristol City 11-1.

Arsenal had beaten Bristol 7-0 in the League Cup just 10 days before this fixture, but nobody could have predicted that this scoreline would be even more emphatic.

Vivianne Miedema starred for Montemurro’s side in perhaps the most complete individual performance in the history of the league –– scoring six times and assisting four more as City had no answer to the Dutch international.

News Now - Sport News