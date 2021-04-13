It appears that Conor McGregor is finally returning to the karate-based stance that carried him to many of his earlier victories in the UFC.

At UFC 257, McGregor adopted a more straightforward, boxer’s stance for his second fight with Dustin Poirier.

For the first time in his career, the Irishman found himself knocked out. Rumours have swirled lately of a potential superfight between McGregor and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

His stance and style at UFC 257 led many wondering if he was training more for that than for the MMA bout in front of him.

Slower and flat-footed, McGregor left fans and pundits alike scratching their heads with his new approach.

Like a shark that smells blood in the water, Poirier targeted McGregor’s lead leg, hobbling the former two-division champion.

From there, ‘The Diamond’ picked up the win with several brutal strikes including a series of merciless right hooks.

Seemingly humbled by the experience, McGregor has since admitted to making several errors in judgement at UFC 257.

‘The Notorious’ has been working on returning to his previous, more unorthodox and more effective stance and approach.

Recent footage from McGregor’s Instagram revealed the 32 year-old is back to being very light on the feet. Mystic Mac even predicted a fourth-round, front kick finish to put Poirier away:

“I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number four. His nose needs straightening and I’m Rhinoplasty.”

While the fight seems a little up in the air right now due to a bitter back-and-forth between the two on social media, the general consensus is that McGregor/Poirier III will main event UFC 264 in July. The winner will likely be the next challenger to the lightweight title.

The vacant strap is up for grabs at UFC 262 in a bout between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

Both men have already expressed interest in a money fight with McGregor down the road.

Only time will tell…

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

News Now - Sport News