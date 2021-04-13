Premier League transfer news: Sergio Aguero may favour Leeds move

Leeds are interested in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero this summer, according to Eurosport.

What is the latest news regarding Aguero?

Since announcing last month that he is set to leave City at the end of the season, a number of clubs have been linked with making a move for Aguero.

Chelsea, PSG and Barcelona are all reportedly keen on the forward, and he has an offer to return to his homeland to play for Independiente.

Leeds have now joined the race for his signature as the transfer window edges nearer.

What edge might Leeds have over Chelsea in their pursuit?

Thomas Tuchel's side are nine points above Leeds in the table, and have a realistic chance of appearing in the Champions League next season. This could appeal to Aguero.

However, Aguero is understood to want to join a club where he will feature regularly. This is where Leeds may hold the edge over Chelsea.

The Blues have various options at their disposal up front, with Tuchel regularly rotating his centre-forwards. Therefore, there is no guarantee that Aguero would slot into their starting line-up.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa has relied on Patrick Bamford as his lone striker this year, suggesting that there is less competition for places at Elland Road which could present Aguero with more opportunities to play in 2021/22.

Where does Aguero rank among the all-time Premier League greats?

Aguero currently sits fourth in the Premier League's all-time top scorers list with 181 goals. He is just six short on Andrew Cole in third, and may fancy his chances of moving past the former Manchester United forward in the coming weeks if he has a strong finish to the season.

He will also be remembered for his iconic moments in England's top division. He scored arguably the most famous goal in Premier League history when he netted deep into stoppage time against QPR to secure City's first Premier League title.

He also found the net on the final day of the 2018/19 campaign, when City held off Liverpool in a dramatic title run-in.

When factoring in his sheer volume of goals, and his ability to produce the goods in vital moments, there is no doubting that Aguero deserves to be recognised as one of the best players to have graced the Premier League.

A sign of Leeds' ambition?

If Leeds can pull off a deal for Aguero, it would be a clear sign that they are a club looking to push on after an impressive first season back in the top-flight. They are currently inside the top half of the table, but are seemingly not satisfied with just becoming Premier League also-rans.

This follows up a claim from The Athletic's Leeds correspondent Phil Hay last week, who said that he does not expect the club's Director of Football Victor Orta to leave the club until Leeds get back into Europe.

With Aguero in their squad, Leeds would surely improve their chances of getting back amongst Europe's elite.

They have produced some headline-grabbing displays this season, particularly when beating City 2-1 on Saturday at the Etihad, and bringing in Aguero could mean that there are plenty more memorable moments to come.

