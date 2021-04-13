Roman Reigns successfully defended the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and Edge in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

The Tribal Chief was booked strong in the match, despite taking some offence from both opponents, most notably when he was stuck, at the same time, in a crossface by Edge and a YES! Lock by Bryan - while also having a metal pole in his mouth.

Dave Meltzer of the Wresting Observer Radio mentioned on his show recently that the reason for Reigns beating Edge and Bryan, was due to him potentially having a blockbuster match with his cousin The Rock, or another clash with Brock Lesnar later down the line.

Speaking on the radio, Meltzer said:

“There is no doubt what their intention is, that there is one guy they are pushing, and everybody else is there to, you know, service their one guy. That’s what this match was.”

The Head of The Table returned to the WWE at SummerSlam last year, attacking both The Fiend and Braun Strowman after their Universal Title match at the pay-per-view.

His actions led to a triple-threat match for the belt at Payback on August 30th, his first match in over six months, due to him taking time off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reigns won the bout, capturing his fifth world title in the process.

Since reclaiming the Universal Championship, The Tribal Chief has been on a dominant run - winning 13 of 15 matches since Payback.

Interestingly, nine of these 13 matches have been successful defences of the belt, including the main event of 'Mania on Sunday as well as two great bouts with his cousin Jey Uso at Clash of Champions and Hell in A Cell last year.

The idea of Reigns going one-on-one with The Rock would be a goosebump moment for fans. Both are members of the illustrious Anoa'i family and a match between the pair would have to be built for WrestleMania 38 if it were to happen.

However, another match with Lesnar wouldn't necessarily be a bad choice either. When squaring off in the past, the pair have shown they can have some decent bouts too.

