With Grand Theft Auto 6 still a couple of years away, some early insider information has seemingly put an early rumour to bed.

Many had predicted that GTA 6 would take place in the 80s, but a reliable source has come forward and debunked that theory.

Tom Henderson, who has previously leaked correct information about Call of Duty and Battlefield, took to Twitter to say this about GTA 6: "It's not set in the 1980s and is modern.”

Plain and simple from Mr. Henderson.

A reply in the thread stated that and 80s version of GTA would be something to look forward to, but Henderson replied: "GTA Online + Modern + Wacky S*** = More Money.”

GTA Online has been an immense source of revenue for the franchise, so why indeed would Rockstar take their foot off the gas?

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stated in an interview a couple of months ago that 2020 was the company’s biggest year, mainly due to the success of GTA Online.

"It's absolutely amazing that Grand Theft Auto has sold more units in calendar 2020 than it did in any year since its original release in 2013. It's just extraordinary.”

Ultimately, it does make sense if the sixth edition of the series takes place in modern times.

As Henderson is not an official source, any leak should be taken with a pinch of salt until Rockstar actually come forward with genuine information regarding the game.

The only piece of confirmed news about GTA 6 is that the game will undergo regular updates in order to continue improving the game following its initial release.

Fans of the franchise are constantly searching for leaks on the internet, which is understandable since it has been almost 10 years since GTA V hit the shelves.

There is still quite some time before GTA 6 arrives, so until then, fans will continue scavenging for as much leaked information as possible.

