Roman Reigns secured a dominant victory in the main event of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday night.

The Tribal Chief successfully defended his Universal Championship belt against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a bout that will be remembered for a long, long time.

Not only was it a brutal affair with weapons, outside interference and submission holds throughout, but it ended in quite incredible fashion.

To end the match, Reigns caught Edge with a con-chair-to, before stacking him on top of the motionless Bryan, pinning both men at once.

It was a real statement victory and one that proved Reigns will be a dominant champion for months - and perhaps years - to come.

But it was also a victory that Roman predicted on Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 37.

Just 48 hours before the event, he cut a promo promising Edge and Bryan he'd 'smash them, stack them and pin them' at 'Mania. Check out the clip below:

That really is some brilliant foreshadowing on Roman's behalf.

Following WrestleMania 37, he then cut a promo confirming that he'd kept his word. Check out that exclusive video below:

"What did you think was gonna happen? Are you calling me a liar? I told you on Friday. I'm gonna smash 'em, stack 'em and pin 'em one, two, three." Reigns said.

"I'm gonna stand up, put this [belt] over my head, make 'em look up to a greater man. Million dollars of pyro - pow, pow, pow. Just like I called it. 'And still'. Acknowledge me."

Yep, it's fair to say that at WrestleMania, Edge, Bryan and the entire WWE Universe acknowledged Roman Reigns.

The Universal Champion made a statement on Sunday night and did exactly what he had promised to do 48 hours earlier. That really is incredible storytelling by WWE.

Friday Night SmackDown continues after WrestleMania this week on BT Sport.

