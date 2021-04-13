Who is the biggest club in England?

Many fans will tell you it’s between Liverpool and Manchester United.

The two north-west giants have plenty of history both domestically in Europe and have a worldwide fanbase.

They may not be the best side in the country right now - that honour goes to Manchester City - but they remain the biggest.

When can we start talking about City as one of the biggest clubs in England?

Winning the Champions League this season would see them take a giant step in that direction.

But what about the rest?

Where do Arsenal and Chelsea sit in this conversation? Or how about the entire 92 clubs in the English Football League?

Well, one account on Twitter - @nocontextfm1 - decided to rank all 92 clubs from ‘Elite’ to ‘Tinpot.’

There are seven different categories and each of the 92 clubs have been placed in a category.

As you can imagine, it’s caused plenty of arguments on social media.

Take a look at the rankings below:

Elite: Liverpool and Manchester United

Massive: Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton

Big: Spurs, Aston Villa, Leeds United, West Ham, Newcastle, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Leicester

Average: Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Derby County, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Fulham, Blackburn, West Brom, Portsmouth, Sheffield United, Cardiff City, Bristol City, Burnley, Brighton, Ipswich Town, Bradford City, Charlton Athletic, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City, Swansea City, Watford and Wigan Athletic.

Small: Bournemouth, Brentford, Barnsley, Blackpool, MK Dons, Hull City, Plymouth Argyle, Preston North End, Reading, Huddersfield Town, Coventry City, Luton Town, Swindon Town and Peterborough

Tiny: Bristol Rovers, Cambridge United, Carlisle United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Wycombe Wanderers, Exeter City, Gillingham, Grimsby Town, Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Oxford United, Notts County, Scunthorpe United, Oldham Athletic, Port Vale, Shrewsbury Town, Southend United and Walsall

Tinpot: Accrington Stanley, Barrow, Burton Albion, Macclesfield Town, Harrogate Town, Salford City, Forest Green Rovers, Cheltenham Town, Colchester United, Crewe Alexandra, Fleetwood Town, Mansfield Town, Morecambe, Newport County, Rochdale and Tranmere Rovers.

So it perhaps isn’t too surprising that Liverpool and Man United are placed at the top.

In the tier below them are Arenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and - to some people’s outrage -Everton.

The Toffees have been deemed bigger than Spurs, Aston Villa, Leeds United, West Ham, Newcastle, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Leicester, who are all just ‘Big.’

Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Southampton, Fulham, West Brom, Sheffield United and Brighton find themselves in the ‘Average’ tier.

News Now - Sport News