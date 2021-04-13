Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona has not worked out the way he would have hoped.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Catalan club in January of 2018, signing from Liverpool in a £142 million deal.

Coutinho is the third-most expensive footballer of all time, but he certainly hasn't lived up to his enormous price tag with Barcelona.

His career has been on the decline for quite some time now, with the 28-year-old missing the majority of the 2020/21 season through injury.

He's unlikely to play again this campaign and it's almost certain that the playmaker will be offloaded by Barcelona in the summer.

Judging by the team's official picture, which was posted on their official social media accounts on Tuesday, it seems Coutinho has already left the city.

Why you ask? Because it appears that the Brazilian has been photoshopped into the image.

Check it out for yourself...

Barcelona's team picture

Coutinho photoshopped in?

It looks very odd, doesn't it?

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the bizarre image of Coutinho and many of them believe that Barcelona's social media team have been weaving their magic on photoshop.

Fans react on Twitter

Poor ol' Philippe.

So what next for Coutinho when he inevitably leaves Barcelona at the end of the season? Well, a return to the Premier League will certainly be on the cards.

Back in June of last year, the Brazilian international's agent Kia Joorabchian said that his client was very interested in a move back to the English top-flight.

“I’ve always said he loves to play in the Premier League," he said, per Guardian. "He enjoyed his time very much and if the opportunity arises to come back to the Premier League, whether it be this year or in the future, he’s definitely looking at that.”

Arsenal and Tottenham are just two clubs that have been linked with a move for Coutinho over the past 12 months or so.

