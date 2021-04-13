Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Euro 2020 might be taking place a year behind schedule, but the excitement for the summer tournament is as great as ever.

The European Championships were postponed before last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many countries across the continent strict free movement to contain the spread.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK and elsewhere, UEFA have timetabled the tournament to take place once the 2020/21 domestic campaign draws to a close - with the likes of England, Wales and Scotland looking to secure their first major trophy in this competition.

Over the past 12 months, football has been forced to play behind closed doors and Europe’s governing body will be hoping they have the go-ahead to open the turnstiles once more for fans.

All of the European giants will be taking part such as Spain, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands as some of football’s most iconic stars will go face to face on the big stage.

Information regarding the tournament will be updated regularly as it becomes available in what looks to be one of the most eagerly awaited Euros of modern times.

Here is everything that you need to know ahead of Euro 2020:

News

Groups

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

Fixtures

All of the games below are based on UK time (BST) and may vary depending on where you are located.

Friday 11th June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy 8 pm (Rome)

Saturday 12th June

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland 2 pm (Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland 5 pm (Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia 8 pm (St Petersburg)

Sunday 13th June

Group D: England vs Croatia 2 pm (London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia 5 pm (Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine 8 pm (Amsterdam)

Monday 14th June

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic 2 pm (Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia 5 pm (Dublin)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden 8 pm (Bilbao)

Tuesday 15th June

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal 5 pm (Budapest)

Group F: France vs Germany 8 pm (Munich)

Wednesday 16th June

Group B: Finland vs Russia 2 pm (St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales 5 pm (Baku)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland 8 pm (Rome)

Thursday 17th June

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia 2 pm (Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium 5 pm (Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria 8 pm (Amsterdam)

Friday 18th June

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia 2 pm (Dublin)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic 5 pm (Glasgow)

Group D: England vs Scotland 8 pm (London)

Saturday 19th June

Group F: Hungary vs France 2 pm (Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany 5 pm (Munich)

Group E: Spain vs Poland 8 pm (Bilbao)

Sunday 20th June

Group A: Italy vs Wales 5 pm (Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey 5 pm (Baku)

Monday 21st June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands 5 pm (Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria 5 pm (Bucharest)

Group B: Russia vs Denmark 8 pm (Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium 8 pm (St Petersburg)

Tuesday 22nd June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England 8 pm (London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland 8 pm (Glasgow)

Wednesday 23rd June

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain 5 pm (Bilbao)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland 5 pm (Dublin)

Group F: Germany vs Hungary 8 pm (Munich)

Group F: Portugal vs France 8 pm (Budapest)

Round of 16

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Last 16 of the competition, with the best third-placed team also advancing.

Saturday 26th June

2A vs 2B - 5 pm (Amsterdam)

1A vs 2C - 8 pm (London)

Sunday 27th June

1C vs 3D/E/F - 5 pm (Budapest)

1A vs 2C - 8 pm (London)

Monday 28th June

2D vs 2E - 5 pm (Copenhagen)

1F vs 3A/B/C/D - 8 pm (Glasgow)

Tuesday 29th June

1D vs 2F - 5 pm (Dublin)

1E vs 3A/B/C/D - 8 pm (Glasgow)

Quarter-Finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 - 5 pm (St Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 - 8 pm (Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 - 5 pm (Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 - 8 pm (Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 - 8 pm (London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 - 8 pm (London)

Final

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 - 8 pm (London)

Dates

Euro 2020 will start on 11th June 2021 in Rome and finish on 11th July 2021 in London, with the tournament being staged in 12 designated host cities across Europe. The first in the competition’s 60-year history.

Tickets

Tickets for the eagerly anticipated tournament are available to purchase from the official UEFA website.

Odds

Here are some of the latest odds that multiple bookmakers are offering to win Euro 2020.

England: 9/2

France: 11/2

Belgium: 6/1

Spain: 13/2

Germany: 15/2

Portugal: 15/2

Netherlands: 17/2

Italy: 9/1

Denmark: 25/1

