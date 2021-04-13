Daily Digest: England to play one-off Test match against India this June

In today’s news: England set to play India in a Test match this summer, Northern Ireland look ahead to a historic match against Ukraine and the FA announces a Hall of Fame to celebrate the WSL’s 10th anniversary.

England to play India Test match and host New Zealand

England will play a one-off Test against India this June, as part of a multi-format series.

The series will consist of a four-day red ball fixture followed by three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

Heather Knight’s side normally play a Test every two years, but India haven’t played in this format since beating South Africa in 2014.

The summer will end with another set of games against New Zealand, comprising of five ODIs and three T20 internationals.

Northern Ireland set to make history against Ukraine

Northern Ireland face Ukraine in Belfast this evening, as they aim to qualify for a major tournament for the first time.

Kenny Shiels’ side hold a 2-1 advantage after the first leg, and are just one game away from reaching Euro 2022, though midfielder Chloe McCarron stressed to BBC Sport that this is “just another game of football.”

Northern Ireland were underdogs leading into this tie, but now know a draw will be enough to make history.

“Two years ago we never thought we would be sitting in this position, and I don't think many other people expected it either so it is nice to make people eat their own words,” said McCarron.

“We will be going in as the underdog, as we have been the whole campaign. We're going to make the best of the occasion and hopefully we come out the right side of it.”

FA announce Hall of Fame to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the WSL

The FA have announced that they will open a Hall of Fame to mark the 10th anniversary of the Women’s Super League.

During the last decade, the league has seen four champions, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool all winning titles.

Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 in the league’s first-ever fixture, with Gilly Flaherty scoring the winner.

The Hall of Fame will be introduced to recognise the “significant contributions” made since the inauguration of the competition.

Kelly Simmons, the FA’s women’s professional game director told BBC Sport: “It is a chance for us to showcase the players, managers and officials who have made outstanding contributions in terms of the WSL.”

Clare Balding hails Rachael Blackmore’s Grand National win as a dream come true

Renowned sports broadcaster Clare Balding has lauded the achievements of Rachael Blackmore after the Irish jockey became the first woman to win the Grand National on Minella Times.

Speaking on whether Blackmore could be nominated for the Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award, Balding said: "I've had a lot of inquiries as to whether Rachael can be nominated for Sports Personality of the Year.

She's not qualified but she certainly will be for Overseas Sports Personality of the Year and if she makes the shortlist for that – and I'd be very confident she will – that goes to a public vote and it would take Roger Federer winning Wimbledon and a gold at the Olympics or Simone Biles breaking all sorts of records at Tokyo to stop her winning it in a landslide.”

Balding also stressed that Blackmore’s win will have a huge impact on women’s sport.

"It's a bit like Nicola Adams and Katie Taylor winning the first women's boxing gold medals at London 2012,” she said.

“These moments matter. They are the breakthrough moments and they will always matter. It's had a resonance through sport in general but in particular women in sport.”

Bethan Dyke to miss rest of Netball Superleague season with knee injury

Severn Stars’ Bethan Dyke will miss the rest of the Netball Superleague season with a knee injury.

Dyke damaged her right anterior cruciate ligament playing against Celtic Dragons on 4th April.

The Welsh star missed nine months with a knee problem in 2018 and will now be forced to undergo surgery once again.

The 26-year-old will remain part of the Stars squad in a specialist coaching capacity during her recovery.

News Now - Sport News