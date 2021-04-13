Watford news: Pundit praises key Watford figure ahead of Luton clash

It has been a season to remember for Watford supporters as their side are currently cruising towards an immediate return to the Premier League following last year's relegation to the second-tier.

Whilst the Hornets did take a major risk earlier on in the campaign by replacing Vladimir Ivic with Xisco Munoz, this decision has turned out to be somewhat of a masterstroke.

Under the guidance of the Spaniard, Watford have excelled in a 4-3-3 formation which has allowed the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Will Hughes to thrive in recent months.

A run of seven wins in their last eight league games has allowed the Hornets to put some daylight between them and fellow promotion hopefuls Brentford and Swansea City.

Whilst it is unlikely that Watford will be able to mount a late challenge for the Championship title due to the fact that Norwich City are eight points ahead of them, a top-two finish next month is looking increasingly likely.

Set to face Luton Town this weekend, it would not be at all surprising edge closer to promotion by beating their arch-rivals at Kenilworth Road.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast ahead of this fixture, pundit Keith Andrews has lauded Munoz for changing the club's tactical approach which has had a profound impact on their fortunes in the second-tier.

The former Watford player said: "He [Munoz] definitely focused on the team's structure and getting that right but within it there was a real vibrancy on how they went and counter-attacked.

"But the focus was very much on the foundations where as with Ivic, it just didn't feel right from day dot and you could see from the players' body language in most games that it just wasn't there and they weren't enjoying their football.

"You're not going to get the best out of players if they're not enjoying their football and that has been very different in recent weeks.

"Since Xisco's come in, it has been nigh on perfect which it has to be at Watford a lot of the time for you to keep your job."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Despite having never worked in the Championship before being appointed as Watford boss, Munoz has taken the division by storm in recent months.

By championing a fluid-style of football, the 40-year-old has managed to get the best out of his players which is something that his predecessor ultimately struggled to do during his brief stint at Vicarage Road.

Providing that Munoz does indeed secure promotion to the Premier League next month, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to build a team which will be capable of competing at the highest level.

However, when you consider that Watford have sacked six managers in the last five years, the Spaniard will know that a failure to get his recruitment correct in the upcoming transfer window may eventually lead to his job being placed under threat due to the ruthlessness of owner Gino Pozzo.

