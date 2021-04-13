Top UFC contender Michael Chandler has offered to fight Conor McGregor in the aftermath of his fallout with Dustin Poirier.

In a rather shocking turn of events, McGregor has effectively cancelled his trilogy fight with Poirier after accusing "The Diamond" of smearing his name following a dispute over a charitable donation to Poirier's 'The Good Fight Foundation.'

With Poirier seemingly out of favour, several other fighters have put their names forward as potential replacements to step up and face McGregor.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, former challenger Kevin Lee and trash-talking Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul have expressed their willingness to take on the Irishman, though the latter is far less likely.

And former Bellator lightweight king Chandler has thrown his hat in the ring for a shot at "The Notorious."

Chandler is scheduled to face fellow top contender Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound strap at UFC 262 on May 15 in Houston, but the American wants to test himself against McGregor almost immediately afterwards.

He took to social media on Tuesday to challenge McGregor to compete against him at UFC 264, which is set for Las Vegas.

And while that may appear to be nothing but posturing on Chandler's behalf, the 34-year-old has demonstrated a willingness to put it on the line every time he steps inside the Octagon.

Chandler (22-5), aka "Iron," made a bright start to his UFC career at UFC 257, by knocking out City Kickboxing standout Dan Hooker in the first round.

He also holds notable career victories over Eddie Alvarez, Patricky Freire - the brother of Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire - and Benson Henderson.

McGregor, meanwhile, hasn't fought since his January 2020 defeat to Poirier on Fight Island where he suffered the first ever-stoppage loss of his UFC career.

