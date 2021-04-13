Joe Hart's footballing career has been on the decline for quite some time now.

The English goalkeeper is currently with Tottenham Hotspur after joining the club last summer and he's made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

Hart is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League, with the majority of his game time coming in Spurs' Europa League campaign - which was ended by Dinamo Zagreb last month.

It's a shame that the 33-year-old is no longer the number one at a top club, because when he's at his best, there are few better goalkeepers in the business.

In his prime at Manchester City, Hart was a world-class operator. He won four Premier League Golden Glove awards and was named in the division's PFA Team of the Year on two occasions.

It's an impressive collection of individual honours and we feel Hart should also have a trophy to his name for the best penalty ever taken in professional football.

During City's pre-season campaign in the summer of 2015, the Shrewsbury-born 'keeper decided to take the team's fifth penalty in a shootout versus Roma.

If he had missed, the Italian side would have won the International Champions Cup game in Melbourne.

Let's see what happened...

Video

What. A. Penalty.

"He took a goal kick from the penalty spot," one fan replied to the footage above and their analysis of the effort is spot on.

The term 'unstoppable' is thrown around a bit too much in football these days, but it's certainly an appropriate way to describe Hart's thunderous spot kick.

Maybe those currently on penalty duty for their club or country need to start mimicking his unique technique...

To make things even better for Hart following his 12-yard stunner, he saved Seydou Keita's spot kick to seal a 5-4 shootout victory for City.

Well played, Joe.

