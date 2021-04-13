Birmingham City news: Pundit makes glowing claim about key Blues figure

Birmingham City's recent transformation under the guidance of new manager Lee Bowyer has been nothing short of spectacular.

Since being handed over the reins at St Andrew's last month, the 44-year-old has managed to galvanise his players who have recently been able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship.

A run of three victories in their last five league games has alleviated fears of relegation as Birmingham have managed to extend the gap between themselves and the bottom-three to nine points.

Whilst the Blues will still need to pick up positive results in the coming weeks in order to avoid being dragged back into a fight for survival, Bowyer ought to be looking up rather than down when it comes to the second-tier standings.

Currently 18th in the Championship, Birmingham could move above Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End this weekend if they beat strugglers Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast ahead of this fixture, pundit Keith Andrews has lauded Bowyer for the job that he has done at Birmingham so far.

Making reference to the Blues boss, the 40-year-old said: "He's hit the ground running to put it absolutely bluntly.

"He's been brilliant, he's instilled what you would have anticipated Lee Bowyer instilling in the team.

"There's more aggression, there's more energy, they're on the front-foot and he's really utilised Lukas Jutkiewicz very, very well.

"At this level, he is a proven goal-scorer and all he needs is a particular type of service.

"So look, it's been amazing.

"I don't think even Bowyer would have envisaged the start he would have had to life at his old stomping ground."

1 of 15 In which season did Arsenal wear this kit? 2010/11 2012/13 2019/20 1998/99

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Birmingham's decision to replace Aitor Karanka with Bowyer has been somewhat of a masterstroke as the club are now thriving under the guidance of their new boss.

Providing that they are able to build upon on their recent victory over Stoke City this weekend, the Blues will take another major step in their quest to retain their second-tier status for another season.

Having arrived at St Andrew's with a point to prove after failing to keep Charlton Athletic in the Championship last year, Bowyer's determination to get things right has had a profound impact on his players who are seemingly willing to give everything in order to achieve success at this level.

If the Blues do indeed avoid relegation next month, the club's hierarchy must back Bowyer this summer as doing so could lead to a relative amount of success next season.

News Now - Sport News