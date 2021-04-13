Premier League transfer news: Update on young Leeds & West Ham target

Journalist Nicolo Schira has provided an important update on Sampdoria star Mikkel Damsgaard who was previously linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

What has Schira said?

The reporter has recently shared some vital information regarding the Danish winger and when he's likely to move.

"Inter Milan and Juventus have asked for information on Mikkel Damsgaard (born in 2000)," the journalist said on Twitter.

"Their scouts have looked at the Danish midfielder in their last matches. Two English clubs have also shown interest in him with Sampdoria, who would not look to sell Damsgaard before 2022."

Which Premier League clubs were interested in him?

The Daily Star reported in February that the likes of West Ham, Leeds United, Tottenham, and Southampton have all expressed some interest in the 20-year-old.

The winger only joined Sampdoria in the summer and is clearly making an impression across Europe.

How has Damsgaard performed this season?

This season, Damsgaard has emerged as a truly exciting talent and could certainly be one to watch for the future.

The Sampdoria man has featured on 28 occasions in Serie A for the Italian side and made 13 appearances off the bench.

The Dane has also chipped in with six goal contributions in Serie A and has provided a WhoScored average rating of 6.70.

However, it was his recent performance whilst on international duty which truly displayed his potential.

At the tail end of March, Denmark comfortably defeated Moldova 8-0 in a World Cup qualifier and Damsgaard was at the centre of the action. The young winger scored a brace and also provided two assists, according to WhoScored.

For his performances that evening, he earned an incredible WhoScored rating of 10.

How much would he cost?

Damsgaard arrived from FC Nordsjaelland for just £5.85m but it's expected that the two-cap international will depart Sampdoria for nearly triple that price.

It has been reported that it would cost around £15m to prise the Dane away from the Serie A club.

Will he be a good fit for Leeds or West Ham?

Damsgaard may be a better fit for West Ham rather than Leeds United, as the Dane may struggle to take Jack Harrison's place in the team.

The Leeds winger, who is currently on loan from Manchester City, has had an impressive season under Marcelo Bielsa. The Englishman has contributed with 12 goal involvements so far this season.

On the other hand, West Ham have multiple attacking threats in the form of Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Jesse Lingard.

However, none have really made the left wing berth their own this season - including Said Benrahma, Ben Johnson and Arthur Masuaku, five different players have featured on the left of the Irons' attack this term.

Damsgaard could be the man to come in and take charge of a largely rotated role in West Ham's starting XI.

