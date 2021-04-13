Manchester United under David Moyes were a complete disaster.

In the season after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, the Red Devils were pretty darn hopeless across the board and their struggles on the pitch resulted in Moyes losing his job before the conclusion of the 2013/14 campaign.

There was a plethora of low points during his short reign as manager, with the worst of them coming in the Champions League against Olympiakos.

In the first leg of their Round of 16 tie against the Greek side, United were comprehensively outplayed, losing 2-0 in Piraeus.

After the game, Michael Carrick was tasked with giving a post-match interview, which is never easy when you've been part of an embarrassing team performance.

Unfortunately for Carrick, his words to the media were being scrutinised by United legend Roy Keane, who was in Greece on punditry duty for ITV that evening.

As usual, the Irishman was far from happy after watching his former side turn in a display bereft of quality and passion.

“That interview was just like their performance: flat,” Keane said with a menacing look on his face.

Presenter Adrian Chiles then asked the fiery pundit what he wanted to see from Carrick's interview, to which Keane replied: “Say a bit more! A bit more urgency in his interview.

“That just reflected United’s performance tonight: flat, no urgency. He keeps saying ‘next game, next game’ - for some of them there won’t be another game. That’s the reality of it.”

Video

Savage stuff from Keane.

Although, much of what he said was spot on and Carrick's lack of urgency in his interview was not the best way to convey the team's disappointment to fans around the world.

Thankfully for Carrick, United turned the tie around in the second leg, beating Olympiakos 3-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a hat-trick from Robin van Persie.

Moyes' side were then eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Bayern Munich, with the Scotsman given the boot less than two weeks after the conclusion of that tie.

