Premier League news: Wolves rank first for U21 minutes this season

Wolves have given the highest percentage of minutes to under-21s in the Premier League this season, according to the Football Observatory.

What percentage of minutes have Wolves given to U21s this season?

Wolves have given 16.2% of their total minutes to under-21s in the top-flight in 2020/21.

This puts them above Sheffield United (12.4%) and Arsenal (11.3%) who make up the Premier League's top three in this category.

Where does this see them ranked in Europe's top five leagues?

This percentage also sees them ranked above all La Liga and Serie A clubs. However, they do find themselves behind six French sides and two German outfits.

Borussia Dortmund (28.5%) have used their under-21s the most, followed by Nice (24.3%) and Monaco (24.1%).

Which under-21s have shone brightest for Wolves in 2020/21?

Pedro Neto has been the standout youngster at Molineux this term. The Portuguese winger has delivered 11 goal contributions in the Premier League, and is the side's second-highest ranked player with WhoScored this year, with an average match rating of 7.11.

The 21-year-old has also provided 61 key passes, and has created 20 more chances than Adama Traore.

Neto's fellow countryman, Fabio Silva, also appears to be improving. After a slow start to life in the Midlands, Silva has a goal and an assist to his name in his last two matches to suggest that he has started to find his feet.

Is this a major positive from an underwhelming campaign?

Absolutely.

The club's major shareholders Fosun deserve immense credit for bringing in young talents such as Neto and Silva who can flourish at the club for years to come.

Having secured back-to-back finishes inside the top seven upon their return to the Premier League, it is fair to say that this year has been a disappointment, with Wolves sat down in 12th place.

However, in the grand scheme of things this season is just a blip.

Wolves have steadily risen since Fosun's takeover back in 2016 when they were languishing in the Championship, and the faith shown in youth this term should serve as a bedrock for continued growth at Molineux over the coming years.

