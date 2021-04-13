Aston Villa exclusive: Lee Hendrie reveals what he'd do if Jack Grealish leaves

Former Aston Villa hero Lee Hendrie has shared his verdict on Jack Grealish's future.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Hendrie spoke of the potentially difficult situation the Villa captain faces this summer after a wonderful campaign amid his club's rise up the table during which he trials only Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne in the assists charts.

Linked with a move to Manchester City, Grealish has broken into the England side at long last and leads the way for key passes per game in the Premier League this season (3.4, via WhoScored).

A proud Villa fan and their attacking maestro, the 25-year-old signed a new deal back in September 2020 after reported interest from Manchester United, though the transfer rumours refuse to go away.

For their part, Villa are thought to have valued Grealish at around £100m in an effort to keep the player but there have been suggestions he would like to try himself at Champions League level.

With that in mind, Hendrie has claimed he would give the midfielder a 'pat on the back' were he to decide he would leave.

"He is at an age now where he's got to make a decision," he said.

"Do I stay loyal to the club? Even though I think he's been loyal as most players.

"So, if he did end up making that move, I'd literally give him a pat on the back and say you know go and be the best player in the world because you are near to being in that category."

Indeed, while a recent injury has curtailed his progress this season, Grealish's improvement has been remarkable.

As well as topping the charts for key passes per game, he has improved his averages for shots per game, dribbles over the same period as well as aerial duels won.

On course for his best goalscoring campaign at Premier League level, teammate Emiliano Martinez even suggested he was on the same level as Lionel Messi.

