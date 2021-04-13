Celtic transfer exclusive: Substantial sell-on fee owed to PSG in potential Edouard move

Celtic are preparing for a major overhaul this summer.

With changes at boardroom level, Scott Brown departing and key players such as Callum McGregor and Kristoffer Ajer linked with a move away, whoever is handed the managerial job on a full-time basis will certainly have their work cut out for them.

Indeed, that's without even mentioning the future of Odsonne Edouard.

The club's star man is a target for Leicester City this summer amid more recent links with a move to Arsenal and will enter the final year of his contract in a few months' time.

GIVEMESPORT can reveal that Paris Saint-Germain inserted a substantial sell-on clause into his deal when moving to Celtic of around 50%. With that in mind, the Hoops are looking for around £20m if they were to sell.

Having been brought in for a club-record £9m in the summer of 2018 after a successful one-year loan, the Scottish giants are seeking to make some sort of profit on the player, though will have to pay around half of it back to the French champions after a clause was inserted into the initial deal.

As it stands, no suitor has indicated they are ready to pay £20m and Brendan Rodgers' Leicester are likely to only bid around £15m over the course of the summer.

For their part, Celtic are keen on the likes of Peterborough's Siriki Dembélé and Rochdale's Kwadwo Baah in an attempt to strengthen their attacking options this summer as they come towards the end of their respective contracts.

