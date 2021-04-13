UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has confirmed he wants to fight Jon Jones next.

"The Predator," 34, stopped Stipe Miocic in the second round of their rematch in March after they played out a chess match in 2018.

And after finally getting his hands on the heavyweight strap, Ngannou is adamant he wants to recreate 'The Rumble in the Jungle' with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jones.

After beating Miocic, Ngannou is now the proud owner of the UFC heavyweight belt, as well as #5 in the official pound-for-pound rankings.

Speaking in March, UFC chief Dana White revealed he is interested in Ngannou facing Derrick Lewis first in a rematch for the title and then Jones for a potential super-fight this summer.

But Ngannou appears hell-bent on sorting out a fight with Jones, once the two-time champ has come to terms with the promotion.

“Everybody in this position would like to get compensated," Ngannou said to Mike Tyson on the Hotboxin’ podcast. "Basically, a guy like Jones, he’s been around for very long and been doing this sport, and [the UFC] grows. I think there’s nothing wrong about [wanting to get paid more]. But I don’t know what the deal is. I would like that fight to happen – that would definitely be the No. 1 fight."

"I think they can recreate ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ – the idea," he added. "That would be something dope, and I’m definitely going to be a part of that. I wish they’d do it pretty soon, maybe something with Jones. We’re going to recreate ‘Rumble in the Jungle.’ That’s something epic, and now that Africa stands as a figure of combat sports, we have to go back to that."

Jones (26-1, 1 NC), is considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. However, he has copped criticism from a section of the fan base for a recent decline in performances.

And while many believe that the 33-year-old is still the top dog on the pound-for-pound list, Ngannou feels Miocic remains the more difficult opponent.

"Jon Jones definitely has more tools in his pocket than Stipe, but I’m not sure he’s tougher than Stipe though."

