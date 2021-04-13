Wolves trivia: Where are they now quiz?

Since the summer of 2016, Wolverhampton Wanderers have undergone quite a radical change.

Considering the club were down in the doldrums of League One only three years earlier, the relative disappointment of this season has to be viewed from some perspective. Indeed, while Nuno Espírito Santo's side haven't quite matched their impressive form of the previous two campaigns, things could - and have been - an awful lot worse.

Now a team capable of bringing celebrated talents such as Ruben Neves and João Moutinho to the Premier League, Wolves are almost unrecognisable to the team Kenny Jackett took charge of in the third tier back in 2013.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have built quite the quiz for you. Where are these 15 former Wolves players now?

To really celebrate just how far Wolves have come, looking back at what has come before seems apt. These are players who largely helped the Old Gold push back up the leagues and, in our own way, we're looking to remember them for their efforts.

Take the test below!

1 of 15 Richard Stearman Sheffield United Ipswich Barnsley Huddersfield

