Birmingham City news: Blues weighing up move for Premier League defender

Birmingham City will be looking to edge closer to securing their second-tier status for another season this weekend when they head to the New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.

An incredible turnaround in recent weeks under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer has seen the Blues move away from the Championship relegation zone.

However, given that Rotherham are also fighting for survival, Birmingham know that they will have to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result on Sunday.

Whilst Bowyer's number-one priority between now and the end of the season will be to guide his side to safety, he may already be looking at ways to improve his squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Blues are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion defender Harry Williams this summer.

The 18-year-old, who recently had a trial at Burnley, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and it is understood that he has been informed by the Baggies that he is free to find a new club.

Yet to make debut for West Brom's senior side, Williams has only been used on five occasions at Under-23 level by the Premier League outfit this season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is glaringly obvious that Birmingham will need to bolster their squad this summer in order to improve next season, signing Williams would be a major risk.

Having never played at Championship level before during his career, the defender may struggle to cope with the competitiveness that this division is famed for if the Blues avoid relegation.

Furthermore, when you consider that the likes of Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts and Kristian Pedersen have all produced impressive displays in a back-three for the Blues since Bowyer's arrival, Williams could find it difficult to overtake this particular trio in the pecking order at St Andrew's.

Taking this into consideration, it may be beneficial for the Baggies youngster to join a club in a lower division who will be able to offer him the chance of regular first-team football as this is what he needs at this stage of his career.

