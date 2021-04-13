Premier League transfer news: Harry Kane's Spurs transfer hope revealed

Tottenham striker Harry Kane would prefer to stay in England and move to one of the Manchester clubs this summer, according to The Independent.

What's the latest on Kane's future?

The race for Kane's signature appears to be heating up, with PSG, Manchester United and Manchester City all keen on landing the forward.

A move to PSG would see Kane link up with his former manager Mauricio Pochettino. However, the 53-cap England captain is reported to favour staying in his homeland so that he can join either United or City.

Why is there so much talk of him leaving this summer?

Kane is believed to be disappointed by Tottenham's progress this season, with the club currently six points adrift of the top four. They look set to miss out on Champions League football for the second straight year, and reports have emerged stating that he will look to move on if they fail to qualify for Europe's top competition.

Kane will turn 28 in July, and this summer could represent one of his final chances to get a big move whilst he is still at his peak.

What are Kane's stats this season?

Despite Spurs' struggles, Kane has been at his brilliant best. He has been directly involved in 32 top-flight goals for the club this term - Robert Lewandowski (41) is the only player in Europe's top five leagues who has contributed to more goals.

Kane's record for Premier League goal involvements is 36, which he managed in 2016/17. With seven games left of the season, he may fancy his chances of surpassing that total this year.

What terms would Daniel Levy agree for Kane leaving?

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly willing to consider selling Kane under two conditions. The first of these is that he would not accept Kane going to another Premier League club under any circumstances, and would only allow him to depart if he were to move abroad.

He would also seek at least £120m for the in-demand attacker.

Who will budge?

Levy's first condition clearly goes against what Kane wants and as things stand, Spurs' chairman and their star player appear to be on a collision course. Eventually, one will have to budge should Kane move on this summer.

This may mean that Kane has to agree to move to another league, which could see the forward and Pochettino reunited in the French capital.

Alternatively, Levy may compromise on Kane's next destination, and instead ask for more money. The Spurs chairman has previously received big transfer fees for the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, although both were sold to a foreign club in Real Madrid.

He could eventually decide that the money offered for Kane is too good to turn down, even if he does join a Premier League rival. What kind of offer that would need to be, however, still remains to be seen.

