Rangers transfers: Kyle Joseph interest could be ended

Rangers could pull out of a deal for Kyle Joseph this summer, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Kyle Joseph?

The report claims that, while Rangers have sounded out the 19-year-old forward, Steven Gerrard's side could end their interest as Celtic and Newcastle United attempt to sign him.

Why would Rangers want to sign him?

Joseph is the latest hot prospect to have emerged from Wigan's academy.

Indeed, he has scored five goals in fourteen League One games this season, also reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal.

Rangers could also benefit from bringing him across the border too in that they would not have to pay as much in the way of compensation as English clubs. Available on a pre-contract, it's the kind of deal director of football Ross Wilson has looked to tie up before, having arranged for Bournemouth's Nnamdi Ofoborh to join the club this summer.

The likes of Jack Simpson and Scott Wright were also originally signed on pre-contracts before those deals were quickly brought forward in January, following players such as Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey on similar arrangements.

Do they need him?

Clearly, Joseph is a young player so it's hard to definitively say Rangers do or don't need him.

A highly-rated talent, seeing him develop elsewhere - particularly at Celtic were he to join them - would be disappointing. However, Gerrard is well-stocked in forward areas and is keen on a move for the more experienced Britt Assombalonga on a free transfer this summer.

Even without him, the Scottish champions still have the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Wright, Cedric Itten, Kemar Roofe and Greg Stewart to call on.

