Premier League transfer news: Man United urged to sign Everton star

Rio Ferdinand has stated that Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a fantastic signing for his former club Manchester United.

What did Ferdinand say?

It seems like the ex-United man is a big fan of the Toffees forward, as he discussed Calvert-Lewin on his Vibe with FIVE show, as quoted by Stretty News.

“Listen, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, for me I love him," Ferdinand stated.

“I think he’d be a fantastic signing for Manchester United. It’s one out of left field a little bit but I think he’d have a big impact.”

How has Calvert-Lewin performed this season?

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Calvert-Lewin is undoubtedly in the form of his life, as he has enjoyed his most successful season to date in front of goal.

The Toffees striker has scored 19 goals in all competitions so far this season and has emerged as the focal point of Everton's attack. Only Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Bruno Fernandes have converted more goals this season.

Therefore it's evident that Calvert-Lewin is now capable of rubbing shoulders with some of the Premier League's elite.

However, is he the striker that the Red Devils need?

Do United need Calvert-Lewin?

United are in desperate need of a centre forward. The goal-scoring responsibilities have largely fallen to Fernandes and Marcus Rashford this season, who have a combined 26 goals for United in the Premier League.

However, both Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, who have been trusted with the centre-forward role this season, have provided a return of just 11 goals.

Calvert-Lewin alone has converted more goals than the Uruguayan and Frenchman combined and would potentially solve a major problem area for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Is he worth pursuing?

The Red Devils have been continuously linked with Erling Haaland, who will reportedly cost £128m to bring to Old Trafford.

However, with United's transfer budget only being £80m this summer, it may make more financial sense to pursue the Everton forward, who is currently valued at just £40.5m by Transfermarkt.

Although the 24-year-old isn't as prolific as Haaland, he's still a Premier League proven striker who could ultimately improve United's attacking output.

