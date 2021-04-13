Tottenham transfers: Still hopes to sign Danny Ings

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Southampton star Danny ings according to EuroSport.

What is the latest transfer news involving Danny Ings?

The England international has also been linked with a move to Manchester City as he enters the final year of his contract on the south coast in the coming months.

However, Spurs are believed to be keen on the 28-year-old and still hope they might be able to sign him this summer although the situation is understood to have gone slightly quiet recently.

Do they need him?

Well, with Carlos Vinicius seemingly not trusted to start alongside Harry Kane, Tottenham could certainly do with the extra firepower.

Outside of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, no Spurs player has scored more than five times in the Premier League this season, with Vinicius dragged off at half-time in the draw with Newcastle United after being handed his second start in a row.

Ings, meanwhile, has proven prolific since leaving Liverpool for the club he supported as a boy.

During his 94 games with the Saints, he's scored 43 times and registered a further 10 assists, finishing behind only Jamie Vardy in the Premier League goalscoring charts last season.

With that in mind, he does look a more reliable source of goals behind Kane in the central striking role.

Would he be an upgrade on Vinicius?

With Spurs reportedly yet to talk to Benfica about signing Vinicius permanently, it's hard to suggest the Brazilian would be a better signing than Ings.

The latter is a proven Premier League goalscorer and someone who has proven capable of bringing others into play. Indeed, according to WhoScored, Ings averages more in the way of shots (2 to 0.8), dribbles (0.3 to 1.1) and key passes per game (2 to 0.8) than Vinicius.

Perhaps Tottenham's loan signing - thought to have been Jose Mourinho's top target last summer - hasn't been given a fair crack of the whip this season but, frankly, Ings looks an upgrade in most attacking departments.

Heading into the final year of his contract, the £19.8m-rated (via Transfermarkt) marksman could be a much better use of funds this summer, especially considering recent reports suggested that sort of fee is what they'd be willing to buy Vinicius for.

