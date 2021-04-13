Paris Saint-Germain versus Bayern Munich was everything football fans hoped and more.

The two European giants produce incredible entertainment whenever they come face-to-face and Tuesday night at the Parc Des Princes was no different.

PSG superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe tormented Bayern's back-line in the same manner they did in the first leg, but it was the German side who made the first breakthrough in the opening half of the game.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting netted against his former club for the second game in a row to level the scores on aggregate at 3-3.

PSG spurned numerous chances in the first half and they should have equalised early in the second as well, but Neymar missed Angel Di Maria's cross by a whisker.

How the Brazilian didn't make contact with the ball remains a mystery. It really was shades of Paul Gascoigne for England versus Germany at Euro 1996 from the world's most expensive footballer.

Milliseconds after Neymar's miss, Bayern defender Jerome Boateng decided to rub salt in PSG wounds by producing the sauciest clearance we've seen in quite some time.

You can't help but admire this Cruyff-esque flick from the big German centre-back...

Well played, Jerome.

Had Boateng got his angles all wrong and accidentally flicked the ball into an empty Bayern net, it would have gone down as the greatest own goal in Champions League history.

But he got it spot on and now he's the proud owner of one of the finest - and sauciest - clearances the competition has ever seen.

We won't be seeing anymore of Boateng in the Champions League this season, though, as Bayern were unable to grab a second away goal in Paris.

The game in the French capital finished 1-0 to the visitors and Mauricio Pochettino's PSG will now face either Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

